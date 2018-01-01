Chichicastenango Market Day Tour from Panajachel

Visit Guatemala’s most famous market. This market is a traditional Quiche market, and includes a walk to the cemetery and Paschal Abaj, the Shaman Hill. Your English speaking guide will show you the best sites and explain the meaning behind the murals; including the Mayan story of creation, the Mayan ceremony, the base-20 counting system, and the 5,000 year-old Mayan calendar. Learn about the confradia system and how it helps keep the traditions, both Catholic and Mayan, and even visit the mayors office!Add on a side trip to the Mayan site Utatalan/Kumarcaaj. An ancient cave and Maya ruins wait for you at only minutes from Santa Cruz del Quiche where several small Mayan temples remain semi buried. Only one is fully visible and complete, but darkened by the fire local people use for their ceremonies.A small museum tells the story of this city, Mayan mythology, and the Spanish conquest. The main plaza of Kumarcaaj or -Utatlan- is the scene of frequent religious Mayan rituals. Explore a hidden tunnel or cave, considered to be a portal to the Lords of the Earth. The rings of fire show traces of religious rituals at the entrance as on the inside. Some locals will say it was connected to other cave systems miles away from Utatlan. Take your headlamp if you want to explore the cave.