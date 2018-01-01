Welcome to Gavdos Island

In the Libyan Sea, 65km from Paleohora and 45km from Hora Sfakion, Gavdos is Europe’s most southerly point and as much a state of mind as it is an island. It's a blissful spot with only a few rooms, tavernas and unspoilt beaches, some accessible only by foot or boat. There’s little to do here except swim, walk and relax. Gavdos attracts campers, nudists and free spirits happy to trade the trappings of civilisation for an unsullied nature experience. The island is surprisingly green, with almost 65% covered in low-lying pine and cedar trees and vegetation. Most of the electricity is supplied by generators, which are often turned off at night and in the middle of the day. Note that the ferry schedule does not make it possible to visit Gavdos on a day trip.