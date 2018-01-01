Imbros Gorge Hiking, Venetian Castle, Libyan Sea Tour

Hiking in the countryside is a great thing to do on Crete, an island full of beautiful, inviting gorges with stunning views. Samaria is one that many people visit, but it’s a strenuous trek. Imbros, though, is a gorge for everyone, a rocky but easy 5-mile (8-km) walk. After your hotel pickup in a comfortable, air-conditioned shuttle van, travel to Imbros Gorge with your guide. Begin your walk and take in the beauty of the limestone gorge. Pass the lovely villages of Vrisses, Askifou and Imbros, stopping in one for a taste of sfakia pita, a cheese bread topped with locally made honey, or Greek mountain tea (snack changes depending on which day you travel). In the village of Komitades, the terminus for the hike, enjoy some free time to explore the village and eat a nice, leisurely Cretan lunch (not included). After lunch, drive to Frangokastello, an imposing castle built by the Venetians in the 14th century as a garrison to impose order on the rebellious locals. Your guide will discuss the history of the castle before you have free time to explore it. Cool off afterward with a dip in the Libyan Sea. At the end of the tour, relax on the drive back to your hotel.