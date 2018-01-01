Welcome to Falasarna

Some 16km west of Kissamos, Falasarna is little more than a blotch of habitations on a long sandy beach – but what a beach! This broad sweep of pink-cream sand is considered among Crete’s finest and is famous for its superbly clear teal waters, stunning sunsets and rolling waves. Spread your towel on the Big Beach (Megali Paralia) at the south end or pick a spot in one of the coves separated by rocky spits further north.

Falasarna has no centre as such, although there are hotels and several tavernas, bars and small supermarkets.

