Samaria Gorge Tour from Chania - The Longest Gorge in Europe

There are plenty of things to see and do on Crete. Between the jaw-droppingly beautiful, sun-splashed villages and the healthy Mediterranean cuisine, Crete is a feast for the senses. But make sure to take the time for a hike in the Samaria Gorge. This guided 10-mile (16-km) walk takes you to a place of stunning natural beauty. Get picked up in Chania by a comfortable bus and then prepare to be wowed by the gorge, as high limestone cliffs and quaint villages create the background for a great hike.The challenge is a walking tour from one end of Samaria gorge to the other (18 kms). This is rough, rocky, uneven track through the gorge and not suitable for the un-fit and for the clients with heart problems, pressure or pregnancy. On route there are many stopping points where you can find toilets and drinking water. At some points the width of the gorge is only 3 m wide and you may have to climb over boulders. You will reach the end of the gorge at Agia Roumeli where we take a break and you can get a bite to eat (food not included)! We return by boat to Sougia where we are collected by the coach.