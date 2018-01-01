Aegina Island: Easiest Private Day Getaway to Sapphire Water & Fishing Villages

A private tour to Aegina ("Aigina" from Greek) island is a perfect day trip if you have limited time or you just want to enjoy an authentic Greek island and even swim at a Greek island beach if the time of the year is right (when isn't?). You'll save yourselves the hussle of traveling/flying/booking just to meet the crowds. You'll miss nothing! No compromises! The food? better, the views from the temple of Athena Aphaia? better than Cape Sounion, the swimming? Moni isle/paradise, the distance shorter than any other, the locals' hidden gem, picturesque totally. After an 8 am pick up (flexible) from your Athens base you drive to Piraeus port in a private vehicle to board the ferry for a very nice 1 hour 10 min ride to the crystal clear water island of Aegina. Scroll around the beautiful harbor before setting to explore: > Temple of Athena Aphaia The Doric temple of Athena Aphaia was built around 420 B.C. on the site of a former temple. It is situated on top of a rock and it was dedicated to goddess Athena. The amazing thing is that this temple of Aegina, the temple of Poseidon and the Acropolis geographically form an isosceles triangle. But the views... are even better than Cape Sounion with its famous sunset and the crowds! > Monastery of Saint Nectarios The monastery was established by the saint himself, who was an Orthodox bishop, in 1904. Agios Nektarios lived in this monastery from 1908 to 1920. Today, this monastery is considered an important religious centre in Greece. > Lunch with the locals This is an important part of this organizer's tour planning. Unique, authentic, most likely organic lunch is a highlight of this tour. After all you are in Greece and food itself is a "site" to explore. Several options, 99% next to the sea water. > Perdika picturesque fishing villagePerdika is a picturesque, seaside village on the southern side of the island, with amazing views and a beautiful port and > SwimmingWho wouldn't like to swim in Aegina's water? If not your thing, you will at least visit Sarpa beach -the most beautiful on the island- or the nearby Klima Beach. For an amazing swimming experience visit the Moni isle right next to Perdika village. > Paleohora village This enchanting remote hillside is dotted with the remains of a Byzantine village. More than 30 surviving churches punctuate the rocky heights of the original citadel, and several have been refurbished. They are linked by a network of paths, carpeted with wildflowers in spring.> OPTIONAL: Moni isle for lunch and swimming in the amazing water.Finally, back on the ferry for another experience through the deep blue and an aften amazing sunset. Final drop off in front of your Athens base.No long ferry crossings, no flights, no bookings, no crowds, no worries!