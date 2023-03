Whether you think it a marvel or a monstrosity, the 217m-high Fernsehturm is one of Stuttgart's most visible landmarks, with its needle-thin concrete spire poking up above the city. Built in 1956, it was the world's first TV tower and the prototype for all to come. It goes without saying that the 360° views from the lookout platform and panoramic cafe are a knock-out, reaching over the city (particularly impressive when illuminated) to the Swabian Alps beyond.