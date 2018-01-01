Welcome to Chinon
Surrounding the town is one of the Loire’s main wine-producing areas, and Chinon AOC (www.chinon.com) cabernet-franc vineyards stretch along both banks of the Vienne River. Chinon makes a good base for wine-cellar visits.
Picnic in the Vines Tour of Chinon, France
Located 10 minutes from Chinon in the beautiful Loire Valley, arrive at the Château du Petit Thouars, a family-run vineyard that has been in the du Petit Thouars family and passed from father-to-son in a direct line since 1634. You will be greeted at our wine office and then led for a walk through our Cabernet Franc and Chenin blanc AOC CHINON vineyard, through the clos and our vielles vignes/old vines, to our impressive cellar located in hollowed limestone caves that are centuries old, where our wines age in French oak casks. The tour then leads to our historic tasting room located in the former stables of the château, where you will be led through an informative and educational tasting of our range of wines. After the tasting, select a bottle of wine to take with your packed picnic lunch that you will enjoy in a unique setting: next to our ancient dovecote, overlooking the vines, with the château forming a majestic backdrop. This is a unique and unforgettable Loire Valley experience.
Private tour of Loire Valley most visited castles
PRIVATE LOIRE VALLEY TOURSPrivate excursion, chauffeur guide and vehicle from 09:30AM to 05:30PM. Private tour. Chateaux of Chenonceau and Chambord.Our recommendation for the train if you come from Paris: TGV n°8407 - departure from Paris Montparnasse train station at 07h40 and arrival at Saint Pierre des Corps train station at 08:45AM. Pick up at Saint Pierre des Corps train station or at your hotel located in the Loire Valley (between Tours and Blois). 10.00AM: Guided tour of the Castle of Chenonceau.The unique architecture of the Chateau makes it one of the most exquisite Chateaux in the Loire Valley. Nicknamed “the ladies castle », Chenonceau is related to important French women such as Catherine de Medici. The magnificent Renaissance gardens around it make it even more spectacular.11:30AM: Tour and wine tasting (INCLUDED) and lunch (NOT INCLUDED - OPTIONAL 74,00€ per person).You are welcomed in Caves Duhard established in 1874. Its owner and wine maker Daniel Gatay is specialized in mature Vouvray wines. You can discover a large range of vintages, from 1947 to our days. Made of chenin blanc the Vouvray is a mineral wine with a high acidity level which gives to the wine a great aging capacity.This meal is based on the discovery of Loire Valley wines around a tasting of local products.• 3 white wines paired with cheeses. • 2 or 3 red wines (Bourgueil, Saint Nicolas de Bourgueil, Chinon) paired with meat.• 1 semi dry o sweet dessert wine.02:30PM: Guided tour of the Castle of Chambord.In the middle of a forest as large as the city of Paris Chambord was the first Loire Valley chateau listed in the world heritage by UNESCO. Ordered in 1519 by King Francois I, with 426 rooms, 77 staircases and 282 fireplaces, it is the largest castle in the region. Leonardo da Vinci is the creator of its incredible double helix staircase. At the end of the day, transfer back to Saint Pierre des Corps train station or to your hotel located in the Loire Valley. End of the services.
Private tour of the Loire Valley wines
PRIVATE LOIRE VALLEY WINE TOURPrivate excursion, chauffeur guide Interpreter and vehicle from 09:30AM to 05:30PM.Licensed guide.Chauffeured tour.Loire Valley wine tastings: Vouvray, Chinon, Bourgueil.Our recommendation for the train if you come from Paris: TGV n°8407 - departure from Paris Montparnasse train station at 07:40AM and arrival at Saint Pierre des Corps train station at 08:45AM. Pick up at Saint Pierre des Corps train station or at your hotel located in the Loire Valley (between Tours and Blois). Tour and Vouvray wine tasting. Visit of a wine cellar, for a tasting of Vouvray wines. Created in 1875, this Domain has been expanding for the last five generations and now owns 26 hectares of organic vineyards in different parts of the Vouvray appellation. Made from Chenin Blanc grape, Vouvray wines beneficiate from an exceptional terroir (clay and limestone). It is a mineral wine with a high acidity level which gives to the wine a great aging capacity. The tour of the cave is done while wine tasting. Tour and wine tasting lunch at a local domain. (NOT INCLUDED - OPTIONAL 74,00 € per person) 100 % Cab Franc. The vines of Minière are ideally spread out over the entire « terroir » covered by the appellation, from the gravel shores along the Loire River to the clay, limestone and silica (mineral) soils of the hills overlooking the valley. This diversity of soils enables us to produce tasty, delicate, fruity wines to be consumed young, as well as more full-bodied, age-worthy wines with tannins that become silky over time.Guided tour of the town of Chinon.With its medieval streets, Chinon has remained an outdoor museum of architecture and history. Discover the medieval half-timbered houses and the Renaissance town houses built the King’s financers or ministers. With its fortress built by Henry II Plantagenet and Richard the Lion’s heart, Chinon is the town where Joan of Arc met King Charles VII in 1429. Tour and wine tasting at a local domain in the Chinon appelation. 100 % Cab Franc for the red, which is the main production. Then rosé from Cab Franc as a well. Whites are also produced and are elaborated from chenin blanc. According to the age of the vine, the soil, the sun and wind exposition, the different techniques in the wine making itself, producers will elaborate a great variety of wines from the same grape variety, producing thirst quenchers or rich and complex red wines. At the end of the day, transfer back to Saint Pierre des Corps train station or to your hotel located in the Loire Valley.End of the services.
Loire Valley Chateau du Rivau and Gardens Admission Ticket with Audioguide
You may tailor your visit to the château and spend as little or as a long time as you wish. Some visitors stay a couple of hours, others stay all day. You will be given a leaflet in your choice of French, English, German, Italian, Spanish, Flemish, Japanese or Russian. The visit also includes an audio-guide available in English, French, German, Flemish, Italian, Spanish and Chinese for adults. Children will be given a 16 page educational booklet (1 per family). As they explore the gardens of the fairytale castle, children – with a little help from their parents – will be able to answer questions related to the visit, and discover the magic wand left by the fairy of the castle!There is even a restaurant onsite offering delicious dishes made mainly using produce from the château's own garden plus local suppliers. You may choose to bring your own picnic or eat in the restaurant (at own expense).
Wine Tasting at Fairy Tale Loire Valley Château and Gardens du Rivau
You can tailor the visit and spend as little or as a long time as you wish. Some visitors stay a couple of hours and others stay all day. Please note that the wine tastings are available between 12pm and 3.30pm. The visit is entirely self-guided and you will find panels in the gardens and the castle in French and English. You will be given a leaflet in your choice of French, English, German, Italian, Spanish, Flemish, Japanese or Russian. You can book a visit with audioguide. The audio-guide is available in English, French German, Flemish, Italian, Spanish and Chinese for adults. There is a special version for children in French and English. Meals: you can bring your own picnic or eat in our restaurant (open from March 26th - September 30th, October 3rd to October 7th and October 19th - November 2nd from 12am to 3pm. Last order: 2.30pm). Our restaurant offers delicious dishes mainly made with produce from our own garden and local suppliers. The Rivau is located in the Loire Valley in the Touraine region. It is accessible by train (train station Chinon), by plane (Tours airport) or by TGV (train station St Pierre des Corps) and by car. The Rivau is 2h30 from Paris by TGV. To get to the chateau du Rivau by car from Tours, take the A10 direction Poitiers and take exit 25 (St Maure de Touraine), follow the direction Chinon and the pannels chateau du Rivau. Free parking. Dogs on a leash are welcome.