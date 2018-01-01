Private tour of the Loire Valley wines

PRIVATE LOIRE VALLEY WINE TOURPrivate excursion, chauffeur guide Interpreter and vehicle from 09:30AM to 05:30PM.Licensed guide.Chauffeured tour.Loire Valley wine tastings: Vouvray, Chinon, Bourgueil.Our recommendation for the train if you come from Paris: TGV n°8407 - departure from Paris Montparnasse train station at 07:40AM and arrival at Saint Pierre des Corps train station at 08:45AM. Pick up at Saint Pierre des Corps train station or at your hotel located in the Loire Valley (between Tours and Blois). Tour and Vouvray wine tasting. Visit of a wine cellar, for a tasting of Vouvray wines. Created in 1875, this Domain has been expanding for the last five generations and now owns 26 hectares of organic vineyards in different parts of the Vouvray appellation. Made from Chenin Blanc grape, Vouvray wines beneficiate from an exceptional terroir (clay and limestone). It is a mineral wine with a high acidity level which gives to the wine a great aging capacity. The tour of the cave is done while wine tasting. Tour and wine tasting lunch at a local domain. (NOT INCLUDED - OPTIONAL 74,00 € per person) 100 % Cab Franc. The vines of Minière are ideally spread out over the entire « terroir » covered by the appellation, from the gravel shores along the Loire River to the clay, limestone and silica (mineral) soils of the hills overlooking the valley. This diversity of soils enables us to produce tasty, delicate, fruity wines to be consumed young, as well as more full-bodied, age-worthy wines with tannins that become silky over time.Guided tour of the town of Chinon.With its medieval streets, Chinon has remained an outdoor museum of architecture and history. Discover the medieval half-timbered houses and the Renaissance town houses built the King’s financers or ministers. With its fortress built by Henry II Plantagenet and Richard the Lion’s heart, Chinon is the town where Joan of Arc met King Charles VII in 1429. Tour and wine tasting at a local domain in the Chinon appelation. 100 % Cab Franc for the red, which is the main production. Then rosé from Cab Franc as a well. Whites are also produced and are elaborated from chenin blanc. According to the age of the vine, the soil, the sun and wind exposition, the different techniques in the wine making itself, producers will elaborate a great variety of wines from the same grape variety, producing thirst quenchers or rich and complex red wines. At the end of the day, transfer back to Saint Pierre des Corps train station or to your hotel located in the Loire Valley.End of the services.