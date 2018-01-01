Welcome to Finström

Åland's central municipality fans out around Godby, the island’s second-biggest ‘town’ – though with 800 people, it’s scarcely a metropolis. While Finström itself is light on sights and activities, it's not a bad base for exploring Åland. The central location offers easy access to the historic sights in Saltvik, while Mariehamn is just a quick jaunt down Rte 2. Finström is interwoven with waterways, offering gorgeous scenery and the occasional swimming beach. And it doesn't hurt that the island's tastiest beer is brewed in the neighbourhood.