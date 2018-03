Welcome to Brändö

It's a funny thing about Brändö, the northernmost municipality of the Åland Archipelago: it has more islands than people – way more. With a population hovering just under 500, Brändö is composed of some 1180 islands. The core group – Brändö, Torsholma, Åva and Jurmo – is connected by bridges and free ferries, with a signposted bike route traversing them as well. If you prefer to travel by boat, the winding waterways are brilliant for kayaking and sailing.