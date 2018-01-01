Welcome to Sund

Sund is situated 30km from Mariehamn, just east of the main island group. It's connected to Saltvik by bridge, but it's still a long haul from the capital. It's worth the trip, however, as Sund is home to Åland's highlight attractions: the muscular medieval castle Kastelholm and the battle-scarred ruins of the Russian stronghold at Bomarsund. In the midst of these historic sights is the island's most talked-about eatery, Smakbyn, which spearheaded the locavore movement on Åland.

