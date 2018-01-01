Welcome to Saltvik

In the northeastern corner of Åland Fasta, the municipality of Saltvik is the island's highest ground, with the 'peak' of Orrdals Klint maxing out at 129m. It's also among Åland's earliest settled spots. Archaeological excavations have recently revealed farms and houses dating as far back as the 6th century. In particular, Vikings sharpened their swords in Saltvik for centuries: the main village, Kvarnbo, was likely their capital on Åland. The festive annual Viking Market celebrates this heritage.