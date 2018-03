Welcome to Hammarland

Quiet Hammarland is a geographically prominent municipality, stretching from central Åland up to the northwestern corner. The main village is Kattby, which is where you'll find the ancient Sankta Catharina Kyrka. This is one of the archipelago's oldest inhabited areas, as evidenced by the Iron Age burial sites near the church. There's no reason to make a dedicated trip to Hammarland, but it's worth a stop if you're passing through en route to Eckerö or Geta.