Welcome to The Western Islands

The Western Islands of Faroe is where almost all visitors will arrive, at the islands' lone airport on cliff-fringed Vágar. On Streymoy you'll find the lonely ruins of the Gothic Magnus cathedral, just waiting for some hairy metal dudes to show up, near the village of Kirkjubøur. Norse fantasies aside, the most jaw-dropping part of any visit to the Faroe's is a boat tour under the looming Vestmanna bird cliffs, where the rock face is crowded with nesting birds and the air is alive with feathers and screeching.