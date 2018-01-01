Welcome to Viðoy & Viðareiði

The boxy homesteads of Viðareiði (pronounced vee-ar- oy-ye) are scattered across a lovely green swale between perfectly pyramidal Malinsfjall (750m) and the soaring amphitheatre of Villingadalsfjall (841m). Especially when viewed from Fugloy, the resultant U-shaped valley looks like God’s skateboarding ramp. Climbing part-way up Villingadalsfjall reveals some magnificent views across the headlands of Borðoy, Kunoy and Kalsoy. Climbing further you’ll encounter steep scree but when fog and low clouds allow, experienced trekkers can scramble over the summit, along a knife-edge ridge and on to Enniberg, one of Europe’s highest sea-cliffs. For something much gentler just stroll to Viðareiði’s dainty, 1892 church and pretty old jetty area at the western end of the village.