Welcome to Klaksvík & the Northern Isles

Colourful fishing boats dot the busy, workmanlike harbour of the Faroes’ second-largest town. Klaksvík hugs a steep-sided, elongated bay framing the rocky rump of Kunoy which can stay photogenically snow-dusted as late as early-June. As the regional transport hub, Klaksvík makes an obvious base for excursions in the Northern Isles despite a paucity of accommodation options