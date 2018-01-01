Junior Rally Driving Outing at Silverstone

Give younger drivers a preview of the racing life on this thrilling, 2-hour outing. Bookable for any time between 10am and 4pm, the session allows participants between the ages of 10 and 16 to drive on the Silverstone rally course. In the company of an instructor, they’ll practice several specific skills in a Ford KA, and will also enjoy a high-speed passenger ride around the course. The experience begins with a safety and driving briefing, after which participants will receive a brief, in-car demonstration on techniques ranging from handbrake turns to sliding. After that, it’s time to hop in the driver’s seat to practice these new skills. Kids can do doughnuts, figure-8s, and try out other thrilling maneuvers. Then, they’ll put into practice their newfound skills and will drive a full gravel rally stage. The experience will end when they join their instructor as passengers during a high-speed ride around the rally course. Participants don’t need to have previous driving experience in order to enroll for this rally driving outing, and all drivers are accompanied by an instructor in the car. Groups are limited to six participants.