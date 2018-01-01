Welcome to Leicestershire

Leicestershire was a vital creative hub during the Industrial Revolution, but its factories were a major target for German air raids in WWII and most towns in the county still bear the scars of war-time bombing. Nevertheless, there are some impressive remains, from Elizabethan castles to Roman ruins. The busy, multicultural capital Leicester is enjoying new-found fame due to the recent discovery and reburial of King Richard III's remains and its football team's against-all-odds 2016 Premier League win – one of the greatest upsets in British sporting history.