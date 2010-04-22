English Heritage Overseas Visitor Pass with Free Entry to Over 100 Attractions

With your 9-day or a 16-day pass, you can visit over 100 places with the pass including key historical attractions such as Stonehenge, Osborn House, Dover castle, Tintagel Castle and Etham Palace. But you don't need to visit all of them - you can start saving money after visiting just two or three sites.This comprehensive visitor pass gives you an unlimited access to over 100 historic places across England, a free Overseas Visitor guidebook as well as a free or reduced entry to events like jousts and re-enactments. Plan a weekend away or a short break in Wiltshire, Isle of Wight, East Midlands, Derbyshire, North Yorkshire, Cumbria, London, Kent, Hadrian's Wall, Cornwall or Northumberland Coast, all of which are bursting with heritage sites and attractions. Further information of the places you can visit will be available in your Overseas Visitor Guidebook when you collect it from one of the sites.