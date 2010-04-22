Welcome to Derbyshire

The Derbyshire countryside is painted in two distinct tones – the lush green of rolling valleys criss-crossed by dry stone walls, and the barren mottled brown hilltops of the high, wild moorlands. The biggest draw here is the Peak District National Park, which preserves some of England's most evocative scenery, attracting legions of hikers, climbers, cyclists and cave enthusiasts.

Top experiences in Derbyshire

Recent articles

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for Image for

Derbyshire activities

$44.03 Sightseeing Tickets & Passes

English Heritage Overseas Visitor Pass with Free Entry to Over 100 Attractions

With your 9-day or a 16-day pass, you can visit over 100 places with the pass including key historical attractions such as Stonehenge, Osborn House, Dover castle, Tintagel Castle and Etham Palace. But you don't need to visit all of them - you can start saving money after visiting just two or three sites.This comprehensive visitor pass gives you an unlimited access to over 100 historic places across England, a free Overseas Visitor guidebook as well as a free or reduced entry to events like jousts and re-enactments. Plan a weekend away or a short break in Wiltshire, Isle of Wight, East Midlands, Derbyshire, North Yorkshire, Cumbria, London, Kent, Hadrian's Wall, Cornwall or Northumberland Coast, all of which are bursting with heritage sites and attractions. Further information of the places you can visit will be available in your Overseas Visitor Guidebook when you collect it from one of the sites.
$83.79 Sightseeing Tickets & Passes

English Heritage Overseas Visitor Family Pass with Free Entry to Over 100 Attractions

With your 9-day or a 16-day pass, you can visit over 100 places with the pass including key historical attractions such as Stonehenge, Osborn House, Dover castle, Tintagel Castle and Etham Palace. But you don't need to visit all of them - you can start saving money after visiting just two or three sites.This comprehensive visitor pass gives you an unlimited access to over 100 historic places across England, a free Overseas Visitor guidebook as well as a free or reduced entry to events like jousts and re-enactments. Plan a weekend away or a short break in Wiltshire, Isle of Wight, East Midlands, Derbyshire, North Yorkshire, Cumbria, London, Kent, Hadrian's Wall, Cornwall or Northumberland Coast, all of which are bursting with heritage sites and attractions. Further information of the places you can visit will be available in your Overseas Visitor Guidebook when you collect it from one of the sites.
See More Activities