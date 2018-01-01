Creaking with history and dotted with antique shops, Ledbury's crooked black-and-white streets zero in on a delightfully leggy medieval Market House. The timber-framed structure is precariously balanced atop a series of wooden posts supposedly taken from the wrecked ships of the Spanish Armada.

Almost impossibly cute Church Lane runs its cobbled way from the High St to the town church, crowded with tilting timber-framed buildings.

At the top of the lane lies the 12th-century church of St Michael & All Angels, with a splendid 18th-century spire and tower divided from its medieval nave.

