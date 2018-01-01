Welcome to Hereford
Surrounded by apple orchards and rolling pastures at the heart of the Marches, straddling the River Wye, Hereford is best known for prime steaks, cider and the Pretenders (three of the original band members – guitarist James Honeyman-Scott, bassist Pete Farndon and drummer Martin Chamers – were locals). Its key draw for visitors is its magnificent cathedral.
Top experiences in Hereford
Amazing hotels and hostels
