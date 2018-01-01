Welcome to King's Lynn
Once one of England's most important ports, King's Lynn was long known as 'the Warehouse on the Wash'. In its heyday it was said you could cross from one side of the River Great Ouse to the other by simply stepping from boat to boat. Something of the salty port-town tang can still be felt in old King's Lynn, with its cobbled lanes, vibrant weekly markets, and narrow streets flanked by old merchants' houses.
