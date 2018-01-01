Welcome to Penrith
Just outside the borders of the national park, red-brick Penrith perhaps has more in common with the stout market towns of the Yorkshire Dales. It's a solid, traditional place with plenty of cosy pubs and quaint teashops and a lively market on Tuesdays. It's also the main gateway for exploring the picturesque Eden Valley.
Two miles west of Penrith, the Rheged visitor centre houses an Imax cinema and retail hall. The name commemorates the Celtic kingdom of Rheged, of which the Eden Valley was once the centre.
