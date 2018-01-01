Welcome to Wadi Natrun

Wadi Natrun is known for its Coptic monasteries where thousands of Christians escaped from Roman persecution in the 4th century. Of the 60 or so original compounds in the valley, only four remain. These monastery buildings are impressive, as they were fortified after Arab raids in 817, although unlike at the Monastery of St Anthony in the Eastern Desert, only scraps of fresco art remain.

