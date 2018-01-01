Welcome to Hornbæk
‘Denmark’s St Tropez!’, shout the tourist brochures. Certainly Hornbæk’s vast expanses of soft white sand attract its fair share of foxy young socialites, but you'll also find a wind- and kitesurfing crowd here. And then there are the painters. Danish artists first discovered the attractions of what was then a little-known fishing village in the 19th century, with early tourists following hot on their heels.
Thanks to some geographical peculiarities, Hornbæk is said to enjoy more sunshine than anywhere else in Denmark.
Top experiences in Hornbæk
