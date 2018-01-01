Welcome to Hornbæk

‘Denmark’s St Tropez!’, shout the tourist brochures. Certainly Hornbæk’s vast expanses of soft white sand attract its fair share of foxy young socialites, but you'll also find a wind- and kitesurfing crowd here. And then there are the painters. Danish artists first discovered the attractions of what was then a little-known fishing village in the 19th century, with early tourists following hot on their heels.

