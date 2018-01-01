Welcome to Pasto
Just two hours from Ecuador, Pasto is the capital of the department and the logical jumping-off point for the border. It is a pleasant enough city with several fine colonial buildings as well as a bustling downtown area, but there is little here to hold most travelers' attention for more than an overnight stop.
Nature lovers, however, might consider a longer stay as Pasto is surrounded by some spectacular countryside and makes a good base for visiting Laguna de la Cocha, Laguna Verde and the restless Volcán Galeras.
The weather here is cool – so cool, in fact, you'll see helado de paíla being prepared fresh on the streets; it's traditional ice cream made in a copper tub sitting on a platform of ice.
Top experiences in Pasto
