Welcome to Zhūjiāyù

Eighty kilometres east of Jǐ’nán is one of Shāndōng’s oldest hamlets. Zhūjiāyù’s (朱家峪) intact structures mostly date back to the Ming and Qing dynasties, and many have been recently spruced up to serve as movie and soap-opera sets, but strolling the stone-paved streets is still a journey back in time.

