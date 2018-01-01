Welcome to Zhūjiāyù
Eighty kilometres east of Jǐ’nán is one of Shāndōng’s oldest hamlets. Zhūjiāyù’s (朱家峪) intact structures mostly date back to the Ming and Qing dynasties, and many have been recently spruced up to serve as movie and soap-opera sets, but strolling the stone-paved streets is still a journey back in time.
Zhūjiāyù and its bucolic panoramas of rolling hills can be explored in an easy day trip from Jǐ’nán.
Top experiences in Zhūjiāyù
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.