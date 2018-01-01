Welcome to Tài'ān

The gateway to Tài Shān’s sacred slopes is the town of Tài’ān (泰安), which has had a tourist industry in full swing since before the Ming dynasty. In the 17th century, historian Zhang Dai described package tours that included choice of lodging (enormous inns with more than 20 kitchens and hundreds of servants, opera performers and courtesans), a post summit congratulatory banquet, plus an optional sedan-chair upgrade (climbing tax not included).