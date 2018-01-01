Welcome to Jǐ'nán
Jǐ’nán (济南) is Shāndōng's busy and prosperous capital city, serving as the transit hub to other destinations around the province. On its surface the city is in a state of restless flux, but beneath the dusty construction and sprawl are 72 artesian springs, which gently roil in azure pools and flow steadily into Dàmíng Lake.
