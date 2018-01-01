7-Day Historic Army Grottoes Tour - Discover Central China

Day 1 Xi'anStart at Xi’an City Wall, one of the oldest, largest and best preserved Chinese city walls. Head to Shaanxi History Museum where you can get an overview of the thousands of years’ history and splendid culture of ancient times. Continue with Big Wild Goose Pagoda and well-preserved Daci’en Temple.XI'AN Hotel: Ramada Xi'an Bell Tower or similarDay 2 Xi'anToday at Tang Bo Art Museum. The calligraphy lesson will be arranged. You will be taught how to write a couple of Chinese characters.Then Visit Terracotta Warrior, one of the most significant archeological excavations of the 20th century. The Terracotta Warrior is a collection of terracotta sculptures depicting the armies of Qin Shi Huang, the first Emperor of China.Day 3 Xi'anTransfer to Yuanjia village where you can experience local customs, taste local food and walk around in the village. Then head to the magnificent Qianling Mausoleum, where two emperors are buried.Day 4 Xi’an-LuoyangGo ahead to Luoyang, have half a day visit to Longmen Grottoes. It is one of the four largest grotto complexes in China, most known for its wonderful cliff carvings.Optional ActivityTuck into the delicious Luoyang Water Banquet with its gourmet history over 1300 years. The Chinese set of dishes comprised of 8 cold and 16 warm dishes cooked in various broths, gravies, and juices. It is considered one of the "Three Wonders of Luoyang".Hotel: Luoyang Companionship Hotel or similar Day 5 Luoyang- DengfengHighlight of today’s excursion is Songshan Shaolin Temple. Listed on UNESCO's World Cultural & Natural Heritage in 2010, the cradle of the Chinese Zen Buddhism and Shaolin Martial Arts such as Shaolin Cudgel. The Shaolin Temple embraces many exciting attractions such as the Hall of Heavenly Kings (Tianwangdian), the Mahavira Hall (Daxiongbaodian), the Pagoda Forest, the Dharma Cave and the Martial Art Training CenterHotel: ChanWu Hotel or similarDay 6 Dengfeng- ZhengzhouUpon arrival in Zhengzhou, enjoy some local cuisine for lunch. Then head to the Museum of Henan province, a significant museum with modern displays and exhibitions, hi-tech equipment combined with unique architectureHotel: Guangdong Hotel or similarDay 7 Zhengzhou- Xi’anReturn to Xi’an, enjoy free time at Muslim Street. Enjoy a taste street food, such as roasted beef, roasted fish and pancakes.