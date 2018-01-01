Welcome to Kāifēng
More than any other of Hénán’s ancient capitals, Kāifēng (开封) has made an effort to recall its former grandeur. The walled town has character: you may have to squint a bit and sift the reproductions from its genuine historical narrative, but the city still offers up an intriguing display of age-old charm, magnificent market food, relics from its long-vanished apogee and colourful chrysanthemums, the city flower (Kāifēng is also known as Júchéng, or ‘Chrysanthemum Town’).
You won’t see soaring skyscrapers, though – one reason being that buildings requiring deep foundations are prohibited, for fear of destroying the ancient northern Song dynasty city below.
Top experiences in Kāifēng
