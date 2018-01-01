Welcome to Magog

Magog occupies a prime spot on the north shore of Lac Memphrémagog, a banana-shaped lake that stretches south for 44km, all the way across the US border, and the largest and best-known lake in the Eastern Townships, where most waterfront properties are privately owned. Magog is the biggest township on the lake, with a pretty main street and plenty of decent restaurants and hotels.

