Welcome to Magog
Magog occupies a prime spot on the north shore of Lac Memphrémagog, a banana-shaped lake that stretches south for 44km, all the way across the US border, and the largest and best-known lake in the Eastern Townships, where most waterfront properties are privately owned. Magog is the biggest township on the lake, with a pretty main street and plenty of decent restaurants and hotels.
Top experiences in Magog
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.