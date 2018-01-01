Welcome to Bobo-Dioulasso

Bobo-Dioulasso – or Bobo, as it's widely known – may be Burkina Faso's second-largest city, but it has small-town charm. Its tree-lined streets exude a languid, semitropical atmosphere that makes it a favourite rest stop for travellers.

You'll have plenty to do during the day in and around the city – hire a moped to see the surrounding sights – but save some energy for night time to enjoy Bobo's thriving live-music scene and excellent restaurants.

The Voodoo Trail

Get off the beaten track and into the hills, forests and villages that make up the 'Voodoo Trail' of West Africa for an immersive experience that few travellers get to have. Meet African royalty and witness tribal dancers fall into trance-like states as you enjoy an authentic cultural experience like no other. An expert CEO will guide you through the stunning landscape, helping with the cultural and lingual hurdles, ensuring you come away with deep insight into the origins of Africa’s mystical animist religions. This is a truly mind-blowing experience. Interested?
