Samaipata has developed into one of the top gringo-trail spots in eastern Bolivia over the last few years. This sleepy village in the foothills of the Cordillera Oriental is brimming with foreign-run hostels and restaurants. Visitors flock to see the pre-Inca site of El Fuerte, some in search of a dose of the ancient site’s supposed mystical energy, while increasingly it is the main jumping-off point for forays to Parque Nacional Amboró. But it’s not just foreigners who come up here; Samaipata is a popular weekend destination for cruceños, too. The Quechua name, meaning ‘Rest in the Highlands,’ could hardly be more appropriate.