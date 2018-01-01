Welcome to Tournai

Enjoyable Tournai (tour-nay, Doornik in Dutch) has a memorable Grand Place and one of Belgium’s finest cathedrals. Even by local standards, the city has been in the wars, occupied at various points by Romans, Franks, Normans, French, English, Spanish, Austrians, Dutch and Germans. Today it's a lovely place for casual strolling, with a lively bar and restaurant scene near the river.