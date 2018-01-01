Welcome to Humahuaca
Full Day Tour to Quebrada de Humahuaca
The Quebrada de Humahuaca is a 95-mile-long (155-km) mountain valley and ravine in the Jujuy province of northwestern Argentina. The Río Grande flows through the gorge during the summer.After hotel pickup in Salta, travel north with your guide for about two hours toward the quebrada. During the ride, learn about how this UNESCO World Heritage site once served as a caravan road for the Incans, later as a pivotal commercial route during the colonial period and also saw battles during the Argentine War of Independence. When you arrive in the picturesque village of Purmamarca, walk by the church and note its organ-pipe cacti-covered roof, and peruse the jewelry and wool rugs at the craft market. The unforgettable sight here, however, lies at the end of the road, looming over town: Cerro de los Siete Colores (Seven Colors Hill), with striated hues ranging from cream to green to a deep plum. Continue north to Tilcara in the heart of the quebrada. Just outside the town, climb a hilltop to see the pre-Incan fortress ruins of Pucará, and enjoy sweeping views of the valley. Then head back to the town square to visit the archeological museum.Pass through Huacalera, and while crossing the Tropic of Capricorn road, admire the multicolored La Pollera de la Coya hill. In Uquía, see 17th-century paintings by indigenous students of the Cuzco School, a Roman Catholic artistic institution founded in Peru.Around midday, arrive at Humahuaca, your northernmost stop and the most densely populated town in the quebrada. Stroll past white colonial buildings lining the cobblestoned streets, climb a flight of steps to see the Monument of Independence built in 1950 and gaze out onto the Río Grande valley. Visit the local cathedral and observe more Cuzco School paintings, and then enjoy lunch in town (own expense); feel free to ask your knowledgeable guide for recommendations on where to eat.After lunch, head back south and pass by La Paleta del Pintor (Painter’s Palette), a series of triangular jags in distinct stripes of rose, green and ocher that form a natural tableau framing the town of Maimará.Stop in San Salvador de Jujuy, situated at the southern end of the gorge. Visit the French-Baroque Flag’s Hall and see the flag bestowed by General Belgrano to the city following the Battle of Salta. Inside San Salvador de Jujuy Cathedral, admire the wood-carved pulpit laminated in gold. Passing by the Government House, ponder over the allegorical statues by native Lola Mora.Keep heading south via the narrow and winding Route 9 for views of subtropical vegetation, the Santa Laura Pass, the dam of La Cienaga (the Swamp), Las Maderas and Campo Alegre, and travel through Vaqueros before arriving back at your hotel in Salta.
Full Day Tour to Humahuaca Ravine
After pickup at your hotel in Salta, travel in a minivan along scenic National Road Nº 34 and National Road Nº 9 toward the town of Jujuy through the Humahuaca Gorge region. Along the way, pause in the town of Purmamarca to visit the naturally striated Seven Colors Hill before exploring the town on foot with your guide to take in the history and architecture of the church and main square where local craftsmen are available with their work. Then continue in the minivan to the town of Humahuaca for lunch and time to explore the buildings and Independence Monument in town.In the town of Jujuy, visit the Uquia Chapel which was built more than 700 years ago and features an elaborate gold altar and acclaimed religious paintings. From there, cross the Tropic of Capricorn, which is marked by a small monument, to get to the town of Tilcara for a guided tour of the square and church before visiting the Anthropology Museum. Use what you learn in the museum learning during a visit to an Incan archaeological site before returning to your hotel in Salta.
Full-Day Tour to Humahuaca, Purmamarca and Tilcara
The journey leaves from Salta, and visits several cities on a long stretch including San Salvador de Jujuy, Yala, Volcan and Purmamarca Village where you will walk along its narrow streets and observe the Seven Colors Hill, the Uquía Church and the Craft Market in the square.After that, you will continue towards the town of Tilcara, to visit the Pucará (ancient ruins), Huacalera and cross the Tropic of Capricorn, from where the colors of La Pollera del Coya Hill can be seen. Next, travel to Uquía to see its church, where the paintings of the Arcabuceros Angels (important vestige in the zone of the Cuzqueña School) are kept. Arrival to Humahuaca will be at noon; this town has an important church and the Independence Monument (the Indian) of the sculptor Soto Avendaño. After lunch you will observe La Paleta del Pintor (The Paintor's Palette) route which frames the town of Maimara. This concludes the tour, where you will then return to Salta.
Day Trip Discover Humahuaca Valley from Salta
The journey beginnings in Salta with a hotel pickup early in the morning.First town we'll visit is Purmamarca Village where time will be enough to observe the Seven Colored Hill, the Church and the Craft Market on the square. We will also take a small walk along its narrow streets. We continue towards the town of Tilcara where we visit the ancient ruins of Pucará, the Archaeological Museum, and Huacalera. Then we cross the Capricorn Tropic, from where the colors of La Pollera del Coya Hill can be seen and really good pictures taken because of the daylight. We visit Uquía and its church, where the paintings of the Arcabuceros Angels, important vestige in the zone of the Cuzqueña School are kept. Arrival to Humahuaca will be at noon; this town has an important Church and the Independence Monument, the Indian, of the sculptor Soto Avendaño. After lunch we'll observe, from the route, La Paleta del Pintor framing the town of Maimara. We continue to San Salvador de Jujuy where the Flag Hall and the Cathedral, characterized by its pulpit carved in wood and gold and the statues of Lola Mora are visited. Finally, we return to Salta through National Route N9 of abundant subtropical vegetation. The last stretch is: El Abra of Santa Laura, observing La Cienaga dam, Las Maderas and Campo Alegre and returning to Salta through Vaqueros.
2-day Train to the Clouds, Salinas Grandes, and Humahuaca tour
Day 01: Train to the Clouds and Vuelta a las Alturas (Quebrada del Toro and Salinas Grandes)The tour begins with the pick up at 6.30am from your hotel located in downtown Salta. Our professional guide will pick us up in a 4x4 vehicle which will allow us to enter places that we could not visit with a bus. When leaving the City of Salta, the route will be parallel to the train tracks of the Train to the Clouds, through the Quebrada del Toro where the landscape is a transition between thick vegetation and the appearance of the first cardones.Around 11.40am, we will arrive at San Antonio de los Cobres, a town that is at the foot of the Velvet Mountain. We will go to the train station and embark on the emblematic Train to the Clouds. At 12 noon we will leave and start the journey that we were all waiting for. The landscapes that we can observe from the train will be unforgettable.The train at its 35km per hour allows you to contemplate, photograph and experience the beauty of nature, stillness and immensity. On board is offered bar service, postal service and merchandising.About 13 hours we will arrive to the Viaduct of Polvorilla, the most recognized image of this trip. Here we will uncover for 30 minutes to be able to tour the place and take incredible photos.We get back on the train and start the return to San Antonio de los Cobres, arriving at the station at about 2:45pm. Here we will have free time where we can tour the town and have lunch. Once back in the vehicle, we will cross Route 40 until we reach the Salinas Grandes, right on the border between Salta and Jujuy. This salt flat extends over an area of 212 sq km and forms a unique and unforgettable landscape. Next we will begin the descent by the Cuesta de Lipán where condors and typical fauna of the place are usually seen; And near 5pm, we will arrive at the typical town of Purmamarca.NIGHT IN PURMAMARCA (Accommodation not included). Day 02: Purmamarca and Quebrada de HumahuacaWe will continue our trip at 10.30am, touring with our guide the renowned town of Purmamarca, paying special attention to the Cerro de los Siete Colores. Then we will pass by the Hornet Post, continuing towards the town of Tilcara. We will continue to Huacalera, passing through the Tropic of Capricorn, from where you can see the colors of the hill called the Pollera de la Colla.We will arrive to Humahuaca with its important Cathedral and the Independence Monument (El Indio), of this town its narrow and cobbled streets, worthy of walking on foot, with its low houses of adobe conserving its historical physiognomy.Here we will have free time to have lunch, then start our return, passing through the city of San Salvador de Jujuy, where we will visit the Hall of the Flag and the Cathedral Church. We will return to the city of Salta by the route arriving at around 7pm.
4-Day Tour of Salta Cafayate and Humahuaca
Day 1: SaltaArrival in Salta. Transfer from the airport to the hotel. Free city tour. Day 2: Salta - Cafayate (B) Driving along the fertile Lerma Valley, you will pass different towns like Cerrillos, La Merced, El Carril and Coronel Moldes. This is an important area for tobacco plantations, as you will see along the road. Arrive at Cafayate, a picturesque village famous for its vineyards. Visit to a winery with wine tasting included. Time for lunch in Cafayate. Tour around the city and markets. In the afternoon, return to Salta through Las Conchas Gorge, stopping in “Posta de las Cabras”, famous producer of goat cheese. Day 3: Salta - Humahuaca (B) Depart at 6:45am from your hotel. On the way to Humahuaca, go through different villages like Volcán, Tumbaya and Maimará. Once in Purmamarca, a village famous for the "Cerro de los Siete Colores” (Seven Colors Hill), you will have time to visit the handicraft market and take a walk around the village. After a short bus ride you'll get Tilcara, where you visit the Archeological Museum and the Pucará, the amazing indigenous ruins. After leaving Tilcara, you will get to Humahuaca. Take some free time to walk around and have lunch. In the afternoon, return to Salta through San Salvador de Jujuy, where you will get to see the main attractions of the city. Day 4: Salta (B) Transfer form your Salta hotel to the airport.