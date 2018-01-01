Welcome to Paraná
Unpretentious Paraná, capital of Entre Ríos province, is a sleepy, slow-paced city perched on the hilly banks of its eponymous river. There's a lovely riverbank for strolling and a few minor attractions. Paraná was the capital of the Argentine Confederation (which didn’t include Buenos Aires) from 1853 to 1861.
A tunnel beneath the main channel of the Paraná connects the city to Santa Fe.
