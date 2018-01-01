Welcome to Mercedes
The main access point for the spectacular Esteros del Iberá wetlands, Mercedes is a rather handsome gaucho town with a mighty easy pace to life. Its claim to fame is the nearby – and completely surreal – roadside shrine to gaucho Antonio Gil, an enormously popular religious phenomenon. Prices are low here, and there are appealing places to stay.
Top experiences in Mercedes
Amazing hotels and hostels
