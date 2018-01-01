Welcome to Corrientes
Stately Corrientes sits below the confluence of the Paraná and Paraguay rivers, just across the water from its twin city, Resistencia. One of the nation’s most venerable cities, it has elegant balconied buildings dating from the turn of the 20th century that lend a timeworn appeal to its colorful streets. The costanera is everybody’s destination of choice for strolling, eating ice creams, jogging or sipping mate with friends.
Corrientes is a magnet for regional indigenous crafts; Guaraní culture has a strong presence. The city is famous for its Carnaval. Graham Greene's novel The Honorary Consul was set here.
