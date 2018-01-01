Welcome to San Rafael

A busy, modern town, originally founded in 1895, whose streets are lined with majestic old sycamores and open irrigation channels. San Rafael reveals its charms slowly – if you have a few days, it's worth giving it a chance. There is nothing to do in town – part of its allure, really – except wander the shady streets and plazas or while the day away in a cafe. There are, however, several esteemed wineries within biking distance that are well worth a visit; dozens more are little, family-run bodegas. The town is best thought of as a base for exploring nearby regions, especially Cañon del Atuel and Valle Grande.