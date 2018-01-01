Welcome to Barreal

Barreal’s divine location makes it one of the most beautifully situated towns you’ll likely ever come across. Sauces (weeping willows), álamos and eucalyptus trees drape lazily over the dirt roads that meander through town, and views of the Cordillera de Ansilta – a stretch of the Andes with seven majestic peaks ranging from 5130m to 5885m – are simply astonishing. Wandering along Barreal’s back roads and down to the Río de los Patos is an exercise in dreamy laziness. To the south, Aconcagua and Tupungato are both visible, as is the peak of Cerro Mercedario (6770m).

