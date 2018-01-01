Welcome to Wakhan & the Afghan Pamir

Afghanistan's Wakhan District is a narrow strip of land jutting eastwards 350km between Tajikistan and Pakistan to touch the Chinese border. It has two distinct parts – the Wakhan Corridor and the Afghan Pamir. The deep valley of the Wakhan Corridor is formed by the Panj River as it courses between the lofty mountains of Tajikistan to the north and the snowcapped Hindu Kush to the south. The Hindu Kush, Karakoram and Pamir Ranges converge in the Afghan Pamir, known in Persian as the Bam-e Dunya ('roof of the world'). Pamir, U-shaped, high-elevation valleys with lush seasonal meadows and vivid blue lakes, are renowned as summer grazing grounds, but lie snow-covered more than six months of the year.