Kandahar sits at the crossroads where the Kabul road branches northwest to Herat and southeast to Quetta in Pakistan. It lies in the Pashtun heartland and was Afghanistan's first capital under Ahmad Shah Durrani in the 18th century. More recently it was the spiritual capital of the Taliban.

Kandahar's great treasure, a cloak believed to have belonged to the Islamic prophet Muhammad, is safely kept in the Mosque of the Sacred Cloak. Prior to the Taliban's capture of Kabul in 1996, Mullah Omar wrapped himself in the cloak in front a cheering Taliban crowd, declaring himself Amir al-Momineen (Commander of the Faithful). Ahmad Shah Durrani's mausoleum sits nearby.

A few kilometres west from the centre of Kandahar are the Chihil Zina (Forty Steps). They lead up to a niche, guarded by two stone lions, carved in the rock by Babur to celebrate the Mughal's achievements.

