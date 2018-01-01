Welcome to Kandahar
Kandahar's great treasure, a cloak believed to have belonged to the Islamic prophet Muhammad, is safely kept in the Mosque of the Sacred Cloak. Prior to the Taliban's capture of Kabul in 1996, Mullah Omar wrapped himself in the cloak in front a cheering Taliban crowd, declaring himself Amir al-Momineen (Commander of the Faithful). Ahmad Shah Durrani's mausoleum sits nearby.
A few kilometres west from the centre of Kandahar are the Chihil Zina (Forty Steps). They lead up to a niche, guarded by two stone lions, carved in the rock by Babur to celebrate the Mughal's achievements.
Top experiences in Kandahar
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.