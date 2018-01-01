Welcome to Bamiyan

Once a place of Buddhist pilgrimage, Bamiyan is now more closely associated with the destruction visited on Afghanistan's culture by war. The two giant statues of the Buddha that once dominated the valley now lie in rubble, victims of the Taliban's iconoclastic rage. Despite this, the Bamiyan Valley remains one of the most beautiful (and stable) places in Afghanistan, and a must-see for any visitor. The valley was made a Unesco World Heritage site in 2003.

Read More