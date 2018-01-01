Welcome to Biscayne National Park
A bit shadowed by the Everglades, Biscayne requires a little extra planning, but you get a lot more reward for your effort. The offshore keys, accessible only by boat, offer pristine opportunities for camping. Generally summer and fall are the best times to visit the park; you’ll want to snorkel when the water is calm. This is some of the best reef-viewing and snorkeling you’ll find in the USA, outside Hawaii and nearby Key Largo.
Fortunately this unique 300-sq-mile park is easy to explore independently with a canoe, or via a boat tour.
Top experiences in Biscayne National Park
Biscayne National Park activities
Biscayne Bay Inshore Flats Fishing
Departing from Crandon Park Marina in Key Biscayne, make a short run to the inshore flats for this half-day fishing expedition.Cast lures, flies, or baits at a number of different species in clear, shallow water averaging 3-feet deep in the shadows of downtown Miami and South Beach. For a more solitary experience, a 10-minute boat ride arrives in Biscayne National Park, where it feels like 1,000 miles from the electric vibe of Miami. This Miami inshore flats fishing experience includes species such as bonefish, permit, tarpon, sea trout, snapper, grouper, shark, mackerel, snook, bluefish, and more.A Miami inshore flats fishing charter is a great way to experience the thrill of catching world-class trophy fish in the clear shallow flats of Miami's Biscayne Bay. With over a dozen species to target at any given time, there is excitement for anglers of all skill levels. Most of the fishing takes place in three feet of water, where the conditions remains calm even if it's windy, ensuring no one aboard gets sea sick. For the angler chasing big fish, there are tarpon in the 100- to 200-pound range in winter through early summer, and big sharks up to 8-feet long on the shallow flats. For steady action on other species, there are sea trout, snapper, mackerel, grouper, jacks, ladyfish, and bluefish. These species are great for beginners or those who simply enjoy catching lots of fish. For the ultimate challenge, there are bonefish and permit on the flats. This is sight fishing at its finest, requiring keen eyesight, accurate casting skills, and lots of patience.Fly and spinning gear, all tackle, live bait, ice for food and drinks, and a fishing license are provided.
Miami Beach Inshore Private Fishing Charter
Our Captains provide fishing instructions and casting lessons for beginners as well as advanced techniques for the experts. Tours are suited for first-timers, experienced anglers, elderly, youth, families and children of all ages and are handicap friendly. Everyone is sure to have a blast as you fish with ease and comfort of the calm backwater.Enjoy the feeling of South Beach while never losing sight of the Miami shoreline. A 10 minute boat ride will bring you to Biscayne National Park where you will feel a thousand miles away from the anything resembling Miami. All the boats have coolers on board with ice and bottled water to keep you hydrated. There's plenty of space for you to to bring and store lunch sandwiches and your additional favorite beverage. Alcohol beverages in cans are permitted. You trip is concluded when your boat docks. Please note: All charters are subject to weather. In the case of unfavorable weather you will be provided the option to reschedule or a full refund.