Biscayne Bay Inshore Flats Fishing

Departing from Crandon Park Marina in Key Biscayne, make a short run to the inshore flats for this half-day fishing expedition.Cast lures, flies, or baits at a number of different species in clear, shallow water averaging 3-feet deep in the shadows of downtown Miami and South Beach. For a more solitary experience, a 10-minute boat ride arrives in Biscayne National Park, where it feels like 1,000 miles from the electric vibe of Miami. This Miami inshore flats fishing experience includes species such as bonefish, permit, tarpon, sea trout, snapper, grouper, shark, mackerel, snook, bluefish, and more.A Miami inshore flats fishing charter is a great way to experience the thrill of catching world-class trophy fish in the clear shallow flats of Miami's Biscayne Bay. With over a dozen species to target at any given time, there is excitement for anglers of all skill levels. Most of the fishing takes place in three feet of water, where the conditions remains calm even if it's windy, ensuring no one aboard gets sea sick. For the angler chasing big fish, there are tarpon in the 100- to 200-pound range in winter through early summer, and big sharks up to 8-feet long on the shallow flats. For steady action on other species, there are sea trout, snapper, mackerel, grouper, jacks, ladyfish, and bluefish. These species are great for beginners or those who simply enjoy catching lots of fish. For the ultimate challenge, there are bonefish and permit on the flats. This is sight fishing at its finest, requiring keen eyesight, accurate casting skills, and lots of patience.Fly and spinning gear, all tackle, live bait, ice for food and drinks, and a fishing license are provided.