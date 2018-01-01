Welcome to Similan Islands Marine National Park

Known to divers the world over, the beautiful 70-sq-km Similan Islands Marine National Park lies 70km offshore from Phang-Nga Province. Its smooth granite islands are as impressive above the bright-aqua water as below, topped with rainforest, edged with blindingly white beaches and fringed by coral reefs. Coral bleaching has killed off many hard corals, but soft corals are still intact and the fauna and fish are still there. However, the Similans are now on the tourist trail and many beaches and snorkel sites get packed out with day trippers.

Read More