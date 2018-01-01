Private Mini Siam Tour Pattaya

We give you the privilege to choose the departure time as per your convenience that suits your schedule. As soon as u feel ready, you can meet your driver at the pick spot of your hotel. Your driver will whirl you to the Mini Siam park premises. You can enter the park with the help of Admission tickets which will be provided by us. Excluding the time of transportation and other necessary formalities, you are given with a total of 2 full hours to explore the park in and out and understand the global culture as thoroughly as you can .you will be tramping through well decorated gardens with temples and the world’s best attractions at their miniature form. There comes an extra addition to the amusements which is the serpentine ‘river’ which acts as a border or separator for the 2 divided regions. You can also opt to see the water fronts present inside which spans the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean. You also see recreations of some revered sites like Wat Phra Kaeo and the ancient temple of Phimai and Wat Arun. So , it overall gives you a top most level view or bird’s eye view of the world’s easter and western hemisphere. After you are done with your time, you can contact your respective driver and catchup with him accordingly. You will be escorted back to the pattaya hotel from there.