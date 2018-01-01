Welcome to Ban Prasat

About 3000 years ago a primitive agricultural culture, closely related to Ban Chiang, put down roots at Ban Prasat (บ้านปราสาท), near the banks of the Than Prasat River. It survived around 1500 years, planting rice, domesticating animals, fashioning coloured pottery, weaving cloth and forging metal tools. The secrets of this early civilisation were revealed during extensive archaeological digs completed in 1991; some of the excavation pits have been left open as tourist attractions, and a museum houses some of the discoveries.

