Welcome to Ko Sukorn

Little-visited Ko Sukorn is a natural paradise of tawny beaches, light-green sea, jungle-shrouded black-rock headlands, and stilted shack neighbourhoods home to 2600-odd mainly Muslim residents whose rice fields, watermelon plots and rubber plantations unfurl along narrow concrete roads. Spin past fields occupied only by water buffalo, through pastel villages where people are genuinely happy to see you and sleep soundly through deep, silent nights. Sukorn’s stillness is breathtaking, its authenticity a tonic to the jaded, road-weary soul.

