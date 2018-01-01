Welcome to Ko Sukorn
Little-visited Ko Sukorn is a natural paradise of tawny beaches, light-green sea, jungle-shrouded black-rock headlands, and stilted shack neighbourhoods home to 2600-odd mainly Muslim residents whose rice fields, watermelon plots and rubber plantations unfurl along narrow concrete roads. Spin past fields occupied only by water buffalo, through pastel villages where people are genuinely happy to see you and sleep soundly through deep, silent nights. Sukorn’s stillness is breathtaking, its authenticity a tonic to the jaded, road-weary soul.
With few hills, expansive panoramas, plenty of shade and lots of opportunities to meet islanders, Sukorn is best explored by rented bike (200B). The main beach, dotted with a few low-key resorts, extends along the island's southwestern coast. Please cover up away from the beach.