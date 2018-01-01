Welcome to Phu Wiang National Park

A geologist looking for uranium discovered a giant patella bone here in 1976, and the palaeontologists who were called to investigate then unearthed a fossilised 15m-long herbivore. It was later named Phuwiangosaurus sirindhornae, after Princess Sirindhorn. Dinosaur fever followed (explaining the myriad model dinosaurs in Khon Kaen city), more remains were uncovered and Phu Wiang National Park (อุทยานแห่งชาติภูเวียง) was born.

